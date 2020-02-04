× Arts Huntsville accepting performer, vendor applications for Concerts in the Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a band? Have a food truck?

Concerts in the Park are returning for summer 2020 and Arts Huntsville is now accepting applications for performers and food vendors. The Concerts in the Park are known for showcasing the best local talent and most delicious foods in the area.

The application deadline is Monday, March 30th.

Click here to apply.

The concert series will back starting on June 1st and running until August 3rd, 2020.

Need more information? Click here.