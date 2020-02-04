× All Elite Wrestling takes over the VBC Arena Wednesday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All Elite Wrestling invades the Von Braun Center Wednesday night.

The wrestling organization founded in 2019 aims to bring wrestling fans an alternative to “mainstream wrestling.” AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes says unlike WWE, their show focuses more on the athletic side of pro wrestling, bringing a grittier show for fans.

“There’s sports entertainment and part of what we do is sports entertainment, but I think we lean more heavily into the sports side of it,” Rhodes said. “And those stories being told bell-to-bell, in between the ropes is really a beautiful sort of thing.”

Rhodes is no stranger to wrestling. He has a long career that includes time in the WWE, and his father was professional wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes. He says he learned from his father the importance of being relatable to fans, which is what he hopes to impress on the AEW wrestling roster.

“People make the mistake, they’ll think ‘Back in the day, they thought it was a total sport. That’s what it was,'” Rhodes said. “If you watch some of the stuff that my dad did, that was so much shenanigans and fun, it’s not that that was keeping people in the buildings and keeping them off of their seat. It was the actual relatability, a reaching across the barricade.”

Watch our full interview with Cody Rhodes below:

Wednesday night's wrestling card includes an 8-man tag team match, Rhodes said.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., but the first 100 fans in line will be able to meet wrestling legends Arn Anderson, Missy Hiatt and Austin Idol. Tickets can be bought here.