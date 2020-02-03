Sheriff’s office looking for missing Madison County man

Posted 12:45 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:49PM, February 3, 2020

Jesse Gene Perroni, 25(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jesse Gene Perroni.

Mr. Perroni is a 25-year-old white male. He is 5’7” and 165 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen at a local gas station on Whitesburg Drive on January 31st.

Mr. Perroni has not shown up for two jobs that he’s employed, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say he is currently driving a 2001 white Pontiac Grand Prix with a dent near the front headlight.

They say the tag is unknown because the vehicle is not registered to him.

Any information is asked to notify Investigator Andrews at krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov or by calling 256-533-8866.

