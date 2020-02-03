× Pedestrian in stable condition after wreck on Old Moulton Road

DECATUR, Ala. – Crews were called to a wreck that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.

Around 11:52 p.m. on February 1st, the Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire & Rescue, and First Response EMS were sent to a wreck involving a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of Old Moulton Road and 2nd Street SW.

Officials say the pedestrian, Nadis “CJ” Eugene Carlisle III of Moulton, was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, he is in critical but stable condition at this time.

Decatur Police say this is an ongoing investigation.