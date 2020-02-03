× Man accused of keeping ‘attack squirrel’ set to appear in Limestone County court

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The man who Limestone County authorities said may have fed a pet squirrel meth to make it aggressive is scheduled to appear in court Monday, February 3rd.

36- year-old Mickey Paulk will face a Limestone County Judge on a charge of possession of a wild animal. During his arraignment back in July, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In 2019, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office employees said they received tips that Paulk had an “attack squirrel” that he fed meth to keep aggressive. Deputies searched a home on Piney Chapel Road and said they found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel.

These allegations caught a lot of attention, especially online.

Paulk posted a video on Facebook where he denies that he fed the squirrel meth, saying that he gave the squirrel great treatment.