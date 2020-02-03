Inmate crashes stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – An inmate is facing charges after crashing a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur, according to authorities.
On Monday at 4:45 p.m. Decatur Police said officers were dispatched to the call of a reckless driver.
Police said the vehicle hit another vehicle and a light pole at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Highway 31 South.
Authorities said the crashed vehicle was a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser driven by an inmate.
Charges are pending from both Winston County and Decatur Police, according to authorities.