Inmate crashes stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur

Posted 9:19 pm, February 3, 2020

DECATUR, Ala. – An inmate is facing charges after crashing a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur, according to authorities.

On Monday at 4:45 p.m. Decatur Police said officers were dispatched to the call of a reckless driver.

Police said the vehicle hit another vehicle and a light pole at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Highway 31 South.

Authorities said the crashed vehicle was a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser driven by an inmate.

Charges are pending from both Winston County and Decatur Police, according to authorities.

