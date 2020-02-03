Inmate crashes stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – An inmate is facing charges after crashing a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur, according to authorities.

On Monday at 4:45 p.m. Decatur Police said officers were dispatched to the call of a reckless driver.

Police said the vehicle hit another vehicle and a light pole at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Highway 31 South.

Authorities said the crashed vehicle was a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser driven by an inmate.

Charges are pending from both Winston County and Decatur Police, according to authorities.

#TrafficAlert: Avoid the intersection of Cedar Lake and HWY 31. Officers are on the scene of a one-vehicle wreck with a light pole down. There is confirmed blockage. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/UGxoNi8KNC — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) February 3, 2020