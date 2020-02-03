Fantastic February weather ends with heavy rain and storms this week

It’s hard to ask for a better start to February! Saturday was chilly, but Sunday and Monday were beautiful. That’s all in the past now; clouds are moving in, showers are developing, and we expect stormy set-up for the middle of the week.

Tuesday: Tuesday begins with showers: mostly light but persistent and enough to need a jacket or umbrella. Showers come in waves bringing rain for a few hours, a break for a few hours, and then more occasional, periodic rounds of light to moderate rainfall. It’s going to be warm and breezy: occasional 20-25 mph gusts with temperatures in the mid-60s for most of the day.

Total rainfall on Tuesday looks like 0.25″ to 0.50″ for the whole 24-hour period; most of that rain falls between 3 AM and noon with more spotty rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines an area where severe storms may develop Tuesday mainly west of Alabama; however, a small part of that outlook does touch northwestern Alabama and western Middle Tennessee. Any ‘severe’ storms in that zone close to the Tennessee Valley likely happen late Tuesday night (before 6 AM Wednesday). The risk is low, but it’s close enough to be aware of the threat of storms.

Wednesday: Wednesday likely starts out wet and potentially stormy. We will be watching the leftovers from storms in Mississippi and Tennessee setting up over the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning; the risk of severe weather is very low, but we will keep a close eye on it.

A strong south wind forces most of the rain north of us through the middle of the day Wednesday, and then more storms develop in the afternoon and evening. That’s when we expect another threat of some severe storms in the area. The ‘greatest threat’ is south of the Huntsville area; however, it’s close enough that we should be aware of storms with strong winds. Could a tornado develop? Anytime we have storms and wind shear, a tornado could happen. Is it very likely? Not really. This does not look like the same kind of set-up that brought tornadoes in December and January.

Turning colder: Storms end with a cold front Wednesday night, but the rain doesn’t go away yet! More showers develop through the day Thursday. Temperatures start out in the 60s early Thursday morning and fall to the 40s in the afternoon. There is a slim chance that some of the rain might mix with some snow Thursday evening or Thursday night, but no accumulation is expected.

Looking into the weekend, there’s yet more rain to come!

-Jason

