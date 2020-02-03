× DeKalb County Schools says no present danger after alleged threat at Plainview School

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Administrators with DeKalb County Schools said there were rumors and allegations about a potential threat at Plainview School Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, school officials said they “do not believe there is any present danger,” but there would be increased security at the school as a precaution.

The full statement is below:

“Parents and community: It has been brought to the Plainview administrations attention that there have been rumors and allegations of a potential threat made towards Plainview High School for today, February 3, 2020. The school and district administration in cooperation with local and county law enforcement have worked diligently to review and conduct an investigation into the matter and do not believe there is any present danger. However, we take any and all concerns seriously as student, faculty and community safety is a primary concern. To facilitate safety and alleviate concerns, we will have an increased presence of security on campus as we follow a regular school day schedule.”