× Child dead in accidental self-inflicted shooting

Huntsville, Ala. – A 5-year-old child is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Harvest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were called to a home on Berry Creek Drive on Sunday around 3 p.m. and found a young victim with what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HEMSI emergency crews attempted to revive the child but were not able to. The 5-year-old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in Madison where he was pronounced dead by a physician.

MCSO deputies say the incident happened inside an unoccupied family vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

At this time there are no charges expected to be filed. The investigation is on going.

“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Turner.