× Birmingham man runs into burning house for girl, age 2; both die

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama fire officials say a man ran into his burning house for his 2-year-old daughter, and both have died. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says a 10-year-old child is in critical condition. Abuwi Rahmaan tells Al.com that the dead are his 38-year-old friend Shaun Sanders and Sanders’ daughter, Shaundela Sanders.

Rahmaan says he lived with them and helped Sanders bring out Sanders’ own children and his friend’s sister’s children.

Carillo says cause of the fire is being investigated.

Rahmaan says he thinks it started with a space heater.