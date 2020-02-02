× Tickets on sale for the fourth annual Athens-Limestone County Empty Bowls luncheon

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Organizers of the Athens-Limestone County Empty Bowls luncheon are seeking the community’s support for their annual event.

Organizers use the event to emphasize hunger issues in the community and uses the profits to support the agencies whose missions are to fight hunger.

Ticket holders will receive a simple meal of soup donated by a local restaurant and a handmade pottery bowl to remind them that someone’s bowl is empty.

The annual luncheon is Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Revival building in downtown Athens. Tickets are $15 each and are available at First Presbyterian Church and First Methodist Church offices as well as from committee members.

Committee Members include Emily Clem, Karan Baker, Randi Harbin, Melanie Newton, Tere Richardson, Roberta Ress, Amy Caldwell, Julie McNeese, and Donna Cotton.

Organizers say the luncheon will have musical entertainment and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the project will go to Limestone County Churches Involved food bank and backpack projects like Full Tummy.