MG Bob Harter talks new missions for Army Materiel Command

The Army giveth and the Army taketh away.

In the case of the Army Materiel Command, research and development is gone.

It’s replaced by three new responsibilities, one of them, Installation Management Command.

Major General Bob Harter, Army Materiel Command Chief Of Staff, says housing is one of the main focuses of AMC.

“The Army has taken ownership of [housing issues] and we as Army leaders have made it clear it was a leadership problem. We took our eye off the ball. These private companies took over and they were trying to do the right thing, but for the last 20 years the United States Army has been pretty engaged in some things around the world and we took our eye off the ball, but we’re fixing that.”

You can watch our full interview with MG Harter below: