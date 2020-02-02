Madison County Sheriff’s Office, HEMSI confirm accidental shooting death of child in Harvest

Posted 5:57 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 06:10PM, February 2, 2020

HARVEST, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working an accidental death investigation at a home on Berrycreek Drive in Harvest.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an accidental shooting on Sunday afternoon.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said a child under the age of 12 was taken to Huntsville Hospital’s Madison ER via HEMSI, and the child later died from their injuries.

Webster said HEMSI responded to the call at 2:47 p.m. on Sunday.

