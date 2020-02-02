Huntsville nurse diagnosed with rare cancer asks for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A nurse working in Huntsville, whose sole passion is helping others, has been told by several doctors that her rare cancer is too far gone and they cannot help. After finding one doctor in Germany willing to try and beat her cancer, she's asking for the public's help.

Eula Gann is a wife, a mother of three, a grandmother of two, and a nurse to many. She's been a registered nurse for 13 years now. Her husband Jacob said people used to call her 'The Terminator.' "The IV team, when they couldn't get it, they'd call her," says Jacob. "Like the first hit, she'd get your vein."

At the beginning of 2019, Eula got a new job in the emergency room at Crestwood Medical Center. Jacob said soon after, she found a lump on her neck and a few days before insurance started in March, she was diagnosed.

Eula was diagnosed with Stage 3 Nasopharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the head and neck. The Ganns said doctors told them only 0.02% of the population will get that type of cancer. After Eula started chemotherapy in March and radiation in May, the cancer grew to Stage 4.

"They said that there was nothing they could do because it had moved into the bones of her face," said Jacob. "It looked like she never had treatment."

The couple contacted doctors around the country for help including Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Vanderbilt in Nashville. Eula said they said the cancer was too far progressed for them to help.

"Either they didn't have the funding or they couldn't find what she had in the computer," said Jacob.

Eula's oncologist in Huntsville started her on immunotherapy. They said he said if it works, Eula would survive another year and if not, she may have a couple months to live.

While Eula continued to work with a growing tumor, her husband found one place willing to help. He said after research, he found a clinic in Dornstetten Hallwang, Germany that could prolong or even cure Eula, and the estimated cost for treatment and expenses is around $100,000.

They're working hard and putting everything they have into trying to raise the funds.

"I'd do whatever I have to do," said Jacob. "Everything is material and you can replace it... but you can't replace your loved ones."

"I try not to think about it every day," said Eula. "I just go to work and try to just think about that." A woman dedicated to helping the public is now searching for help from the public.

To help Eula raise funds for treatment, you can give to the GoFundMe online called "Saving Eula's Life."