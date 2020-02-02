× Home damaged during overnight fire in Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala – A home in Courtland was damaged after a fire started at the residence early Sunday morning.

A neighbor tells WHNT, he woke up in the middle of the night and saw smoke. After that, he went outside, saw the blaze and called 9-11. He also shot video of the scene. The footage shows the night sky lit in an orange hue as flames consume the residence.

WHNT has a reporter heading to the scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates on-air and online.