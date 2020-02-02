Home damaged during overnight fire in Courtland

Posted 4:56 am, February 2, 2020, by

COURTLAND, Ala – A home in Courtland was damaged after a fire started at the residence early Sunday morning.

A neighbor tells WHNT, he woke up in the middle of the night and saw smoke. After that, he went outside, saw the blaze and called 9-11. He also shot video of the scene. The footage shows the night sky lit in an orange hue as flames consume the residence.

WHNT has a reporter heading to the scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates on-air and online.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.