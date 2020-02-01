Volunteers recover personal items after Jackson County boat dock fire

Posted 9:21 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 09:22PM, February 1, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Volunteers recovered personal items from the water after a deadly Jackson County boat dock fire on Monday, according to the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Jackson County EMA tweeted on Friday about a specific volunteer named Elizabeth. The tweet said she volunteered to try and save family photos from the water because “she had the know how and she wanted to help.”

The Jackson County EMA said Elizabeth was “another example of our community pulling together.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.