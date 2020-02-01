Volunteers recover personal items after Jackson County boat dock fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Volunteers recovered personal items from the water after a deadly Jackson County boat dock fire on Monday, according to the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Jackson County EMA tweeted on Friday about a specific volunteer named Elizabeth. The tweet said she volunteered to try and save family photos from the water because “she had the know how and she wanted to help.”

The Jackson County EMA said Elizabeth was “another example of our community pulling together.”