SUV crashes into creek bank under Drake Avenue Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An SUV went over a bridge and into the creek under Drake Avenue Saturday morning.
Huntsville Police were called to the wreck on Drake just west of Leeman Ferry Road around 9:30 a.m.
One person was in the SUV, but Huntsville Fire and Rescue said they were able to get out and climb back up the bank. HEMSI transported them to the hospital.
HAZMAT crews responded as well and were working to clean up fuel and oil leaking into the creek.
The crash broke a power pole and energized lines were taken down in the area.
Huntsville Utilities arrived around 10:15 a.m. to fix the power lines.