Scottsboro fire chief discusses moving forward after deadly dock fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Cleanup efforts are ongoing following Monday's dock fire in Scottsboro that claimed eight lives.

Local first responders say this is a tragedy they could never prepare for.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus has been a firefighter for over 20 years, taking on the role of chief in 2014.

"It's not even a question. It's absolutely the worst I've ever seen," said Chief Necklaus.

Necklaus says they do their best to train but no amount of training could prepare them for the deadly dock fire.

"You can't simulate what happened Monday morning. It's difficult to prepare for something that you can't even imagine," said Necklaus.

The veteran firefighter says response time is two-fold: turn out time and travel time. The first unit arrived just eight minutes after they got the call.

"It appears that turnout time was about 2.5 minutes and the travel time was about 5.5 minutes so overall about 8 minutes. It was midnight, these guys were coming up from a dead sleep and getting dressed, getting outfitted, getting all their gear on, and getting out. Two and a half minutes is not unreasonable at midnight to get ready and leave," said Necklaus.

An engine from Scottsboro's station two was the first on the scene.

"Once the first one got there and we realized what was happening we started calling more resources. We had all our stations there within maybe 15 minutes. We called back all our off duty folks so we ended up with essentially all but about seven of our working personnel there," said Necklaus.

It quickly turned into an effort for the entire region.