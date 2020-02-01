Huntsville Police searching for driver that lead authorities on overnight chase

Posted 2:25 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 02:28PM, February 1, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are searching for a driver that led officers on a high-speed pursuit through town early Saturday morning.

Lt. Michael Johnson, a spokesperson for Huntsville Police, said an officer saw a vehicle driving the wrong direction on the south side of town.

When the officer attempted to pull the driver over, the driver didn’t stop. This resulted in a pursuit that reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Police said the driver, a white male, and the passenger, a black female, left the car near the corner of Mastin Lake and Blue Spring Road and fled on foot.

Police are still looking for the two people.

