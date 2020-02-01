× Crews respond to house fire on Mercator Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple crews were called to a structure fire in north Huntsville.

According to a Nixle alert from Huntsville Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the fire at 6508 Mercator Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

HFR Investigator Bryant said the fire seemed to start on the back side of the house, with minimal damage.

Two nearby people were displaced due to smoke and the Red Cross is on the way to assist them.

Nobody was inside the home or injured.