Human Forecaster Calls for an ‘Early Spring’ on Groundhog Day

While all eyes turn to a rodent “forecaster” stationed in west-central Pennsylvania, human forecasters across the nation are also monitoring the weather conditions for the next several days, as well as the next six weeks.

For the Tennessee Valley, including north Alabama, yours truly is digging through the data… and here is what I proclaim.

Short-term human forecast: Early spring despite presence of a shadow

In the Tennessee Valley, clear skies, a southwesterly breeze, and plentiful sunshine will provide the perfect conditions for an “Early Spring”, despite the conditions for a visible shadow.

Daytime highs will run 7 to 12 degrees above the average for February 2, and that abnormally warm trend will continue into the first half of the week.

However, the warmer temperatures come with a caveat — and here is some bonus information that the groundhog *cannot* tell you: The spring-like temperatures are courtesy of a spring-like storm system that will bring heavy rain and even thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley.

Looking beyond the next 7 days: What about the next 6 weeks?

Human forecasters at the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicate that there is a 33 percent chance that temperatures will be at or above average through the February through April time frame. This is not to say that wintry weather is not possible, or that temperatures won’t dip below freezing — we can still experience wintry weather during these months. However, human forecasters monitor the following teleconnections:

There is a lot of atmospheric science involved with analyzing teleconnections, which is where checking the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) comes in handy.