Henagar Drive-In Theatre closes

HENAGAR, Ala. – People in North Alabama will no longer be able to enjoy a movie at the Henagar Drive-In Theatre.

According to a Facebook post by the Henagar Drive-In Theatre on Saturday, the drive-in will not reopen. The post stated, “the owner wants to sell so we can not continue to rent.”

The post thanked many people by name for their “many hours of hard work and passion,” and also thanked the community.

“We know there is an adventure in our future we just don’t know what it is at this time. We wish nothing but the best for this place and hope it is reopened in the future,” the post said.

The post also said, “Go visit a Drive-In, they are dying and it is up to us to keep them open.”