Funeral arrangements for Jackson County boat dock fire victims

Posted 8:17 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 08:18PM, February 1, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The funeral arrangements have been announced for seven of the eight people who were killed in a boat dock fire in Jackson County on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith identified the victims as:

Smith said the Miles’ and Longs were all members of the same family.

Miles and Long family members killed in Jackson County boat dock fire on Monday. (Photo: Kayla Wormsley)

The visitations for the Miles’ and Longs will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson. The funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Valley Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service for Amanda Foster will be Wednesday at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home in Sumrall, Mississippi. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. for the family, and at 5:30 p.m. for friends. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

WHNT News 19 has not yet learned of the funeral arrangements for Yancey Ferrell Roper.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.