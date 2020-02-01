Funeral arrangements for Jackson County boat dock fire victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The funeral arrangements have been announced for seven of the eight people who were killed in a boat dock fire in Jackson County on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith identified the victims as:

Smith said the Miles’ and Longs were all members of the same family.

The visitations for the Miles’ and Longs will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson. The funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Valley Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service for Amanda Foster will be Wednesday at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home in Sumrall, Mississippi. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. for the family, and at 5:30 p.m. for friends. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

WHNT News 19 has not yet learned of the funeral arrangements for Yancey Ferrell Roper.