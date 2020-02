× Decatur Police at scene of wreck with multiple injures on Hudson Memorial Bridge

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police were called to a wreck on the Hudson Memorial Bridge (US-31, AL-20) Saturday morning.

DPD said multiple vehicles were involved and southbound traffic was down to one lane on the bridge.

Morgan County 911 said the wreck involved a bucket truck and a pickup, multiple people were injured and at least one person was ejected from a car.

DPD said to avoid the area.