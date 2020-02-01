× Arts Huntsville hosting annual Art Tour of Homes Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you love interior design or looking for homes, there is an event today that is right up your alley.

Today Arts Huntsville is hosting its Art Tour of Homes.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be five different homes people can take a look at and see some amazing works of art:

Jan and Blake Dorning, 104 White Street NE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Leslie & Drew Lockhart, 710 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville AL, 35801

Allen and Tom Young, 713 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville, AL 35801

Shelia and Jeff Scott, 506 Monte Sano Blvd. SE, Huntsville AL 35801 (parking for this house is at Monte Sano United Methodist Church – follow the signs)

Nancy & David Hanning, 7702 Shadow Bend Drive SE, Huntsville AL, 35802

Tickets cost $20 and they can be purchased online or exact cash can be taken at the event.

The money is used by Arts Huntsville to support non-profits in the area.

You can start at any home on the tour, and you’ll be given a smaller ticket for the remainder of the tour.