Alpha Instincts Dog Training hosts community pack walk

MADISON, Ala. - All tails were wagging as Alpha Instincts Dog Training held a community pack walk at Indian Creek Greenway on Saturday.

It was a free event open to anyone who wanted to attend.

A pack walk is a safe environment for all types of dogs to come out and work through their issues. Their main goal is to push dogs into being the best that they can be.

Every dog had to have a slip leash or specific training tools to ensure it was a safe place for each attendee.

"Don't be nervous if like your dog has issues. Or you're scared you're gonna be embarrassed or your dog is going to embarrass you. Don't be nervous about anything like that. This is exactly what this is for. To be able to work in a safe and controlled environment to set your dog up ultimately for success," said Nicholas Sutton, co-owner of Alpha Instincts Dog Training.

Alpha Instincts hopes to do this once a month so be on the lookout for the next pack walk.