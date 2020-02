ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police found a missing ring and they’re asking for the public’s help finding the owner.

According to a Facebook post, the Army ring was recovered recently and Albertville PD is hoping to find the owner quickly.

If you think this ring belongs to you, contact Albertville PD at (256) 878-1212. You’ll have to identify an inscription on the inside of the ring to prove it’s yours.