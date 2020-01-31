WATCH LIVE: Madison mayor delivers State of the City Address at Connect 2020

MADISON, Ala. – Get connected at Connect 2020! The annual event, presented by Facebook, Inc., is happening at the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Friday night.

Mayor Paul Finley will deliver the State of the City address reviewing the city’s accomplishments of 2019 and his vision for the future of Madison.

The evening begins with cocktails and will feature live music from Winslow Davis. A formal dinner and the program begin at 7:00 p.m.

The James Clemens Chamber Choir will perform the national anthem, while Bob Jones High School Air Force JROTC Color Guard present our Nation`s colors. John Malone, Market President at iHeartMedia, Tuscaloosa, will be the Emcee for the evening.