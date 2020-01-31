Two arrested in connection with Cullman County utility substation theft, stolen vehicle

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a theft at a utility substation and a stolen vehicle in Cullman County.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged James Raymond Brown, 37, and Clyde Michael Brown, 37, each with three counts of first-degree theft of property on January 31.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after the Cullman Electric Co-Op reported a large generator and around 152 pounds of copper had been stolen from the Ryan’s Creek substation.

After receiving a tip that both men were in possession of the stolen items, investigators said they went to their residence in the Grandview area and saw the generator in plain sight. Deputies said they also found a vehicle that had been stolen from I-65 after it had broken down and was left on the side of the road.

During the investigation, authorities found that the suspects had sold a large amount of copper to a local recycling business shortly after the Ryan’s Creek substation had their copper stolen.

“Anytime we are able to arrest thieves and recover property we feel that’s a win for the community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to thank the investigators who constantly work hard to make our community safer by arresting these suspects.”

More charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Clyde Michael Brown is currently in the Cullman County Detention Center without bond. James Raymond Brown has made bond.