Traveling sea lab teaches New Hope Elementary students about underwater life

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Madison County may be more than 300 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, but on Wednesday, students at New Hope Elementary School got to experience sea life straight from Alabama's coast.

The Dauphin Island Sea lab brought all kinds of marine creatures for kids to interact with. Many of the sea creatures were originally preserved for research, but now the sea lab uses them to teach kids about how no matter where you live, we're all connected to the ocean.

"Fish and the environment and all the critters that we have....they interact together. And just showing that we're all connected in that system, even when you live in Huntsville, " said Marine Educator Lauren Still. "The water you have in your backyard could end up in the Gulf of Mexico."

The sea lab travels with preserved sharks, turtles, crustaceans, squid, fish, and eels. The oldest critter the lab has a ratfish that's been preserved and handled by tens of thousands of people for the past 10 years.