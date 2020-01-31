Second arrest made in Huntsville murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police have arrested a second person in connection with a murder earlier this month.

Matthew Wayne Fowler, 31, was served with a capital murder warrant Friday, Huntsville police said.

Fowler is charged in connection with the shooting death of Gilberto Estrada, who was found shot to death Jan. 18 behind a home on 7th Avenue.

Police arrested Haley League last week on a murder charge. Police said at the time Estrada’s murder was connected to him meeting League online.

