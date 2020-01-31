PETA requests Punxsutawney Phil to be replaced with robot

(CNN) – If you’re worried about automation making your job obsolete, you’re not alone. In fact, even the world’s most famous groundhog could lose his job to a robot.

PETA also known as ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ is asking that Punxsutawney Phil be replaced by an animatronic groundhog.

Punxsutawney Phil is Pennsylvania’s famed weather-forecasting rodent who predicts the onset of spring every year on groundhog day.

PETA made its request in a letter to Phil’s keepers on Monday.

The organization objects to the conditions of Phil’s captivity and believes the groundhog day event is too stressful for him

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website, he lives in a man-made, climate-controlled and light-regulated zoo.

The club could not be immediately reached for comment.