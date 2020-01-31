× J. Alexander’s plans to open restaurant at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. – J. Alexander’s plans to open a new restaurant at the Town Madison development later this year.

The company announced Friday it would be building a restaurant on 2.8 acres at the entrance of Town Madison, just west of Redstone Arsenal on Town Madison Boulevard.

J. Alexander’s offers hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and sandwiches, as well as a selection of wines. It’s headquartered in Nashville and has 47 restaurants in 16 states.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring with a targeted opening date sometime in the late fourth quarter of 2020.

The Town Madison development is located off Zierdt Road and will also be home to Toyota Field, the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball team, as well as apartments, retail shops and other businesses.