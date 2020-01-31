× How you can help Jackson County recover after deadly dock fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Recovery efforts continue in Jackson County after multiple people were killed in a dock fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the park around 12:40 a.m. B-Dock was completely destroyed and eight people were killed – six from the same family.

Crews were working earlier in the week to pull boats from the dock and water area. Once all the boats are removed, ATF, ALEA, and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office will begin investigating to determine the cause.

The North Alabama chapter of the Red Cross initially helped the first responders and is now helping 20-25 families affected by the disaster.

There are multiple fundraising efforts underway to help victims recover.