Don’t miss the Annual Community Seed Swap in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Community Seed Swap is returning for its 8th year.

On Friday, January 31st, community members will gather at the Church of the Nativity in downtown Huntsville to trade seeds. Organizers say the event promotes heritage seed and the art of seed saving.

Attendees can bring seeds to share and take some home for their 2020 garden. This year the Seed Swap will be feature ‘seed stories” for those with a special story about a seed that might be shared at the event.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and organizers say local artisans will be onsite providing food and drinks.

They ask for a 0-30$ donation at the door but say no one will be turned away. Donations are given to the Sand Mountain Seed Bank.

This event is hosted by the Tennessee Valley Community Garden Association, in partnership with The Greene Street Market at Nativity, Food Bank of North Alabama and the Alabama Sustainable Agriculture Network (ASAN). More information at Tennessee Valley Community Garden Association’s Facebook page or at 256.347.3847.