Workers caught without gloves, Sushi eatery needs some plumbing help in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

MADISON, Ala. - Two Greek eateries need to put the gloves on, and a sushi restaurant needs to call a plumber.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe off Highway 72 in Madison was inspected on January 13. The inspector said the restaurant didn't have chlorine test strips. There was also no certified person on site. There was shredded cheese in the cooler at 49 degrees and an employee cutting cucumbers with bare hands. In a follow-up inspection, the problems were corrected. Taziki's scored a 79.

I Love Sushi on Highway 72 was inspected on January 14. The inspector found chicken in a container on the prep table at 59 degrees, cabbage at 70 degrees, and beef in the reach-in cooler at 48 degrees. The inspector also said the maximum hot water in the men's bathroom sink was only 65 degrees. I Love Sushi scored an 86.

Vinny's Greek and Indian Grill on Southside Square was inspected on January 9. The inspector said cooked steak tips and hummus made two days prior weren't properly dated. They also said a worker wasn't wearing gloves when dishing up a customer's food. Vinny's scored an 86.

If you're coming to Scottsboro and you're hungry for some good BBQ, you may want to check out Holy Smokes BBQ. It's a cozy smokehouse near the tracks on Tupelo Pike.

"I bought a smoker before we got married. And I started cooking after church," owner Barry Shelton said. "They kept saying, 'hey, you can sell this.'"

Around eight years ago, Shelton quit his job as a truck driver and started focusing on good BBQ full time. He started serving out of a trailer, then moved into the old Gardner's Grocery Store, smoking ribs, brisket, pork, and chicken.

"It's the people. I love talking to people. No matter where I go, I find someone to talk to," Shelton said.

Shelton even cooks up three of his own sauces. In their last inspection, Holy Smokes scored a 94. Holy Smokes is open every day but Sunday.