U.S. Space and Rocket Center taking precautions to prevent coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Concerns about the coronavirus are leading some agencies around Huntsville to take precautions.

Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville offers future astronauts simulations and hands-on learning. But supervisors at the camp said they're concerned about how clean the hands are of everyone who shows up.

"They're not allowed to enter unless they're cleared by an outside medical agency before they're even allowed on the property," U.S. Space and Rocket Center Director of Communication Pat Ammons said.

Leaders at the Space and Rocket Center said beyond flu season, they're taking a serious look at the coronavirus, now at around 8,000 cases worldwide.

"We do have some students who intended to come from China," Ammons said. "It's a very small number, they're looking to re-schedule. Of course, they have travel bans in their area. For those students, we're refunding their money and allowing them to reschedule for another time."

Space Camp is known for welcoming guests from all over the world year-round. In fact, right now, Pat Ammons said they're hosting groups from both Costa Rica and Taiwan. But Ammons said after the spread of the new coronavirus, leaders at Space Camp have had to take more safety measures, including holding off from welcoming more visitors from mainland China.

"We have no plans to ban anyone from attending Space Camp from any area," Ammons said. "There's self banning already going on because of travel restrictions in place in areas of China. Those are taking place beyond our facility."

Ammons said the U.S. Space and Rocket Center follows CDC guidelines when taking measures to prevent any risk of the coronavirus spreading.

On Thursday, leaders at UAH also announced they're suspending all university-sponsored travel to China for students, faculty, and staff.

As of Thursday, there are six cases of coronavirus in the United States including, Illinois, California, Arizona, and Washington state.