U.S. Senator Doug Jones says he’s not feeling political pressure on impeachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the Senate continues the impeachment trial of President Trump, U.S. Senator Doug Jones - a Democrat from a red state -- is also in the spotlight.

Supporters of President Trump have run ads in Alabama complaining that Jones doesn't oppose impeachment and is supporting a radical left agenda. The effort appears aimed at swaying his vote.

But Jones said he is still a juror.

"As I've said throughout this process, I'm waiting until the end of the trial to finally make up my mind," Jones said. "Folks, this is really what you'd expect from any juror from any other trial. And I can't understand why people are thinking I should have already made my mind up."

"I really believe I have a responsibility to the people of Alabama, and to the President to hear all of the evidence before I make a final determination either way," Jones said.

Jones repeated his call for witnesses at the impeachment trial. He said he wants the available evidence, documents, and witnesses who can speak directly to the President's actions and words.

"What we're missing is the people that talked directly to the President," Jones said. "The people that were in the room, firsthand knowledge. There has been some evidence of people that had conversations with the President."

Jones is running for reelection in 2020 but said his vote on the verdict won't be affected by that.

"I have completely rejected the notion that I am walking a political tightrope," he said. "This is not a political issue for me. I'm not agonizing politically about this. What I am weighing carefully and it's a heavy weight of the Constitution on my shoulders. It's also a weight of history, in the past, and going forward. What do we want the actions of the President to look like?"

Senator Richard Shelby was not available for comment Thursday, citing other commitments. Jones said he expects the trial will be over by this time next week.