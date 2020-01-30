× The VBC is holding a job fair for jobs at its new restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center will hold a job fair next week to fill dozens of jobs at its new restaurant, Rhythm on Monroe.

The job fair will take place Feb. 3-4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the restaurant and rooftop bar, located at the corner of Monroe and Clinton avenues. People interested in going to the job fair are encouraged to pre-register online in order to secure an interview time slot. Applicants can sign up here or get more information on the Rhythm on Monroe Job Fair Facebook page.

The job fair is being held in partnership with Spur Staffing. Restaurant officials said they’re looking to hire between 75 and a hundred people for positions that include bartender, server, dishwasher and culinary.

Rhythm on Monroe has plans to open in March.

The restaurant is part of the VBC’s renovation and expansion project that also includes the recently-opened Mars Music Hall.