State surplus auction kicks off online Jan. 30

(WHNT) – More than 500 items are up for sale in the state of Alabama’s latest surplus auction.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting its online auction on GovDeals.com.The auction items include vehicles, computers and even an airplane fuselage.

Bidding on www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus starts at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th and continues until next Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

AL.com reports that auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4950 Mobile Highway on Jan. 31 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.