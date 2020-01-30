× Secretary of State John Merrill wants you to know a STAR ID is not necessary at the polls

MONTGOMERY — After receiving multiple calls from citizens regarding forms of photo ID accepted at the polls, the Office of the Secretary of State issued a clarification on the issue.

Secretary of State John Merrill said in a release, that a STAR ID is not necessary to vote in Alabama.

Any voter without an ID can receive a free photo voter ID from their local board of registrars or from visiting a mobile photo ID units.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

A valid Alabama Driver’s License (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License

A valid Alabama Nondriver ID (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Nondriver ID

A valid Alabama Photo Voter ID Card

A valid State-Issued (Alabama or any other state) ID (Valid AL Department of Corrections Release – Temporary ID [Photo Required], Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from Prison/Jail System [Photo Required], or Valid Pistol Permit [Photo Required])

A valid Federal-Issued ID

A valid US passport

A Valid Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County, Municipality, Board, or other entity of this state

A valid student or employee ID from a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools

A valid student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state

A valid Military ID

A valid Tribal ID

For more information on voting in Alabama, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call their office at (334) 242-7210.