Secretary of State John Merrill wants you to know a STAR ID is not necessary at the polls

Posted 4:33 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 04:36PM, January 30, 2020

MONTGOMERY — After receiving multiple calls from citizens regarding forms of photo ID accepted at the polls, the Office of the Secretary of State issued a clarification on the issue.

Secretary of State John Merrill said in a release, that a STAR ID is not necessary to vote in Alabama.

Any voter without an ID can receive a free photo voter ID from their local board of registrars or from visiting a mobile photo ID units.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

  • A valid Alabama Driver’s License (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)
  • An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License
  • A valid Alabama Nondriver ID (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)
  • Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Nondriver ID
  • A valid Alabama Photo Voter ID Card
  • A valid State-Issued (Alabama or any other state) ID (Valid AL Department of Corrections Release – Temporary ID [Photo Required], Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from Prison/Jail System [Photo Required], or Valid Pistol Permit [Photo Required])
  • A valid Federal-Issued ID
  • A valid US passport
  • A Valid Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County, Municipality, Board, or other entity of this state
  • A valid student or employee ID from a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools
  • A valid student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state
  • A valid Military ID
  • A valid Tribal ID

For more information on voting in Alabama, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call their office at (334) 242-7210.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.