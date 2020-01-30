× Powerball, Mega Millions tickets go on sale Thursday in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. – People throughout Mississippi can try their luck at massive jackpot games like the Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time Thursday, starting at 3 a.m.

That’s when those multi-state games go online at about 1,450 retailers throughout the state, allowing people 21 and older to play, The Commercial Dispatch reported.

In 2018, state lawmakers authorized lottery sales to raise money primarily for infrastructure.

Mississippi retailers first began selling scratch-off tickets in November.