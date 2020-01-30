National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope produces first images

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out this imagery released this week from the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope -- which is located on a mountaintop in Hawaii.

It may look like caramel popcorn, but it's actually a game changer for solar scientists.

This is the sharpest movie of the Sun ever made. Even at this fine resolution, the scale is enormous; each plasma cell here is about the size of Texas. https://t.co/0G1VI3hrhi via @NatSolarObs pic.twitter.com/JYSDw1Grx6 — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) January 29, 2020

These images are the first of their kind, and they show unprecedented detail of the sun's surface.

Each cell-like structure is approximately the size of Texas! However, features as small as Manhattan Island are visible in this imagery, which again is taken from Hawaii -- approximately 90 million miles away from the sun.

OK, maybe you can mess with Texas, but definitely don't mess with the Sun: https://t.co/PLQOOvEjcf pic.twitter.com/zpnVBL8Htx — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) January 29, 2020

According to the National Science foundation and the National Solar Observatory, the Inouye Solar Telescope Imagry is three times more detailed than anything else seen before.

This caramel popcorn material is actually a layer of plasma that covers sun's surface. The textured pattern indicates the 'boiling nature' of the plasma -- illustrating the violent upward motion that is transporting heat from the star's center to its exterior.

The bright areas you see within the cells correspond with the hottest plasma, which cools and sinks below the surface via the dark lanes you see in this imagery. This whole process is called convection, and it's very similar to what we see in the atmosphere, here on earth.