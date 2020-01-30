× NASA holds Day of Remembrance at Marshall Space Flight Center

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – NASA is remembering those who lost their lives in the name of space exploration.

At Marshall Space Flight Center on Redstone Arsenal, employees paid tribute to astronauts who lost their lives doing their jobs.

“Take the time to think about what is the significance of what we do and what is the purpose for NASA and Marshall Space Flight Center,” said Johnny Stevenson from Marshall Space Flight Center.

During a ceremony, employees took a moment of silence to remember the faces, the names, and the legacies of the astronauts lost in Apollo 1, the Challenger shuttle, and the Columbia shuttle.

“These incredible people, these incredible leaders and explorers that have gone before us and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Steven Miley from Marshall Space Flight Center.

It’s also to apply lessons learned from these tragedies.

“It’s also an optimistic time because we use this as a time to remember the lessons that we’ve learned from these accidents and apply those to the future to help make it safer for our next phases of exploration,” said Miley.

Phases, like using the Space Launch System program to send American astronauts to space from American soil.

“That will enable us to go back into deep space exploration to the moon and hopefully as we develop the technology needed on the moon, it will allow us to go forward to Mars and beyond,” he said.

Because in order to move forward, it’s important to look back.