Muscle Shoals Police looking for suspected car thief and the stolen vehicle

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Muscle Shoals Police Department is looking for a stolen vehicle—and the man who stole it.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Matthew Jacob Butler. They believe he stole a white 2003 Ford Escape when it was left unattended at a fuel pump of a local gas station. The tag number of that vehicle is 9415AR8.

If you have any information that can help police find the vehicle or Butler, call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. You’d be saving a vehicle owner a lot of stress and putting some cash in your pocket. The number is (256) 386-8685. As always, the call is anonymous.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department shared on its Facebook page that people should be cautious and never leave keys inside a vehicle unattended.