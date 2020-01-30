× Morgan County authorities investigating child’s death in Somerville area

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating the death of a child that was reported Sunday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it had been called to a home on Community Lane in the Somerville area on Sunday. The child’s age wasn’t disclosed and the sheriff’s office didn’t release any other details.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the death is ongoing, and investigators are waiting on results from an autopsy.