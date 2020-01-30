× Man found guilty in 2017 Athens murder

ATHENS, Ala. – A Limestone County jury found a man guilty of felony murder Wednesday in a 2017 murder case.

Marty Gene Stafford II, 30, now has a sentencing set for March 5 in Limestone County Circuit Court.

Stafford was convicted in the shooting death of Brenton Gatlin, who police said was shot during a robbery at a home on Horton Street July 25, 2017. Gatlin later died at a hospital.

Two other people charged in Gatlin’s death, Terry Dale Amerson and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert, have jury trial dates set for Feb. 3, according to online court records..