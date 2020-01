× Lauderdale County authorities searching for missing teen

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Morgan Hamilton, 17, was last seen on January 24 in the Killen area. Authorities believe she may be east of Florence.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sgt. Matt Horton at 256-760-5761.