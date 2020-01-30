iHeartHsv: Residents can show the world how much they love the Rocket City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You don't need 20/20 vision to see yourself in Huntsville. The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) revealed its new slogan for this year's social media campaign. All you have to do is snap a pic and show some love to the Rocket City.

"I love" Huntsville

Local resident Claudia Fahrner said, "I love that Huntsville is a small town in a big city."

It's well-known as the Rocket City.

"We have a lot to offer to visitors of all kinds," said Convention & Visitors Bureau Marketing Director Kristen Pepper.

Still -- many call Huntsville home.

"I lived away for 20 years and came back," said Fahrner.

If you don't know where to go, a new social media campaign by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau will show you.

"Today we are kicking off the 7th annual #iHeartHsv campaign that is a social media driven campaign that the CVB spearheads every year," said Pepper.

#iHeartHsv

The center calls it a digital love-fest.

"We encourage people that don't know a lot about Huntsville to follow along with the campaign," said Pepper.

The campaign starts Saturday. The CVB will post a question on social media -- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram -- every day through Valentine's Day. All you have to do is reply with your best photo and the hashtag #iHeartHsv.

"And we draw a winner every day that will win a really cool prize bag," said Pepper.

Snap a pic and post

It's something visitors like Brit Stone are already doing.

"I actually did snap a picture," she said.

"This weekend I actually went to the [U.S. Space & Rocket Center] and I thought that was awesome," said Stone. The next time Stone visits Huntsville, she said she hopes to catch a Trash Pandas game.

"I've seen some other things [around town] but I do really like it," said Stone.

That's the point: to show the world what makes the Rocket City a travel hot spot and a great place to live. Plus, more than 150 prizes are up for grabs for the best pics posted online.

New to the 2020 #iHeartHsv campaign

A $1,000 cash prize - Serving as the avenue for this year’s grand #iHeartHsv prize of $1,000, a #Huntsville2020 selfie contest will run concurrently throughout the campaign, inviting the public to take selfies with any of the Viewmasters placed at participating venues. Viewmaster selfies posted to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with both the hashtags #Huntsville2020 and #iHeartHsv will count as an entry to win. Additional rules to enter can be found here.

Entries for the contest will open at 8:00 a.m. CST on Saturday, February 1, and close at 8:00 p.m. CST on Friday, February 14. The winner will be contacted shortly thereafter and publicly announced via CVB social media channels by 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, February 15.

Insta Meetup at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment - Instagram users, bloggers, photographers, and anyone interested in learning more about one of the premier arts facilities in the South are invited to join the CVB for an ‘Insta Meetup’ at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment. The meetup is free to attend and will take place Friday, February 7, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will meet inside Lowe Mill by the Door 13 elevator and then depart for a guided tour.

Downtown Huntsville balloon installation - As a ‘grand finale’ of sorts, and to celebrate Valentine’s Day, a special balloon sculpture will be installed downtown at the Washington Park alleyway (on the Clinton Avenue side). The public is encouraged to take photos with the installation and share the love for Huntsville on social media.

Returning for the 2020 #iHeartHsv campaign

#iHeartHsv tweet chat, January 31 – 4:00 p.m. CST - To officially launch the 2020 #iHeartHsv campaign, the Huntsville/Madison County CVB is inviting local and regional tourism influencers, the local hospitality industry partners, social media users, and individuals who have an interest in Huntsville to participate in a tweet chat on Friday, January 31, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST to talk about Huntsville/Madison County favorites as well as what to expect during the 14-day campaign. For the latest updates on the #iHeartHsv tweet chat, visit the Facebook event page.

#iHeartHsv Valentines – Five, unique “Huntsville-centric” paper Valentines are back once again for sale in the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center. The designs, which were created by local graphic artist Crisy Meschieri, feature various Huntsville points of interest including the Weeden House Museum & Garden, Big Spring International Park, the Cosmic Christ mural at First Baptist Church (or “Eggbeater Jesus” as it is often lovingly referred to), Ditto Landing, and of course, a rocket. The Valentines are sold individually for $2.00 or sets of all five for $8.00.

Instagram Takeover – Social media users are encouraged to follow along as NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) takes over the CVB Instagram account (@VisitHuntsvilleAL) on Thursday, February 6. Followers can tune in for special, behind-the-scenes content from Marshall Space Flight Center, highlights around the MSFC 60th anniversary, and more.

#iHeartHsv Blogs– #iHeartHsv bloggers will be sharing new posts on the CVB’s #iHeartHsv blog throughout the campaign. Topics range from attractions and special events to outdoor recreation, dining, craft beer, and beyond.