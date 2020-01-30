Huntsville veteran among those to be honored at fundraiser in Birmingham

Posted 4:19 pm, January 30, 2020

A photo from the First Annual Letterman of the USA One Yard at a Time Gala in Birmingham in 2019. The second annual event takes place Feb. 21 in Birmingham. (Photo provided by Lettermen of the USA)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2nd Annual One Yard at a Time Gala takes place Feb. 21 at The Club in Birmingham.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Lettermen of the USA, a nonprofit that helps honorable discharged and wounded veterans, as well as former college athletes in need.

UAB head football coach Bill Clark will be honored at this year’s event, along with retired Army Capt. Gary Rose of Huntsville, who received the Medal of Honor from President Trump in 2017.

Tickets are $150 and include a seated dinner, live auction, photo and autograph session with former Alabama and Auburn players like Cornelius Bennett, coaches and military veterans. Money from the event will be used to help provide veterans with American Disabilities Act compliant home renovation, personal mobility aids and specialized vehicles.

Tickets information can be found online at the Lettermen of the USA website.

